Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee ?Original Kit? By Trumpeter Promotional Images


Via Weibo, Model kit company Trumpeter have shared promotional images of their new*Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee “Original Kit”. This is a new model kit line named “Original Kit” which looks more detailed and poseable than their previous 9-cm tall Smart Kit Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee and Blitzwing. According to the information shared, this new OK-01 Bumblebee model kit is about 15 cm tall once assembled, it*doesnt need glue or painting, and it’s sculpted with more details to make it closer to the CGI. It includes a battle mask, interchangeable hands, arm blaster and blade. According to one of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee "Original Kit" By Trumpeter Promotional Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
