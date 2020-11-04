|
Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee ?Original Kit? By Trumpeter Promotional Images
, Model kit company Trumpeter have shared promotional images of their new*Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee “Original Kit”. This is a new model kit line named “Original Kit” which looks more detailed and poseable than their previous 9-cm tall Smart Kit Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee
and Blitzwing
. According to the information shared, this new OK-01 Bumblebee model kit is about 15 cm tall once assembled, it*doesnt need glue or painting, and it’s sculpted with more details to make it closer to the CGI. It includes a battle mask, interchangeable hands, arm blaster and blade. According to one of the » Continue Reading.
