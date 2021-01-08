Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Wonderfest 2021 Winter Convention Cancelled In Japan


The Wonderfest 2021 Winter convention has been officially cancelled, as stated via their official website. Wonderfest 2021 was originally announced by February 7th, but due to the increment of Covid-19 cases in Japan new regulations have been ordered for conventions. Japanese government only allows 5000 attendants now, and Wonderfest 2021 was expecting 6500 people only with exhibitors. We will sure miss the possible reveals at this event, but let’s hope a similar online event may be organized in the future.

The post Wonderfest 2021 Winter Convention Cancelled In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



