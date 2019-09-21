Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark 1-Step Changer Jazz New Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,465
Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark 1-Step Changer Jazz New Stock Images


Via ToyWiz,*we can share for you new stock images the new*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark 1-Step Changer Jazz. We have a look at this simple but fun 1-Step version of Jazz which comes with a “Dual Boom Blast” gimmick. We hope this means we may finally see Jazz in the new Cyberverse cartoon any time soon. This figure will be released in an upcoming wave together with*unchanged re-releases of 1-Step Changer Megatron, Bumblebee and Hot Rod in the new “Power of the Spark” packaging design. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images after &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark 1-Step Changer Jazz New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Generation One Transformers G1 Minibots Lot Includes Brawn and others
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Ratchet WFC-S34 Exclusive
Transformers
Takara Transformers UNITE WARRIORS UW07 Bruticus Plus Perfect Effect Upgrade Kit
Transformers
Transformers 2010 UNIVERSAL DOMINATOR UNICRON MIB 100% complete
Transformers
Rare TakaraTomy Transformers 2010 Creator Primus Complete
Transformers
Transformers MMC Ocular Max REmix03 Volture / 04 Buzzard Premium Edition 2 pack
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Optimus Prime 2012 TRU Autobot Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:08 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.