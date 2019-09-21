|
Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark 1-Step Changer Jazz New Stock Images
Via ToyWiz,*we can share for you new stock images the new*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark 1-Step Changer Jazz. We have a look at this simple but fun 1-Step version of Jazz
which comes with a “Dual Boom Blast” gimmick. We hope this means we may finally see Jazz in the new Cyberverse cartoon any time soon. This figure will be released in an upcoming wave together with*unchanged re-releases of 1-Step Changer Megatron
, Bumblebee
and Hot Rod
in the new “Power of the Spark” packaging design. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images after » Continue Reading.
