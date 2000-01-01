Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:44 PM   #1
RaidenisOP
Plastic Spark
RaidenisOP's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Calgary Alberta
Posts: 644
Fans Hobby MB-04 Gunfighter II
Hey guys! I have finally finished my review and main gallery for Fans hobby MB-04 Gunfighter II! Here's some choice pics from the 60 image gallery.

This Masterpiece style homage to G2 Laser Optimus Prime is a big burly battle bot that really took me by surprise!

I am very impressed with Fans Hobby MB-04 Gunfighter II. This sample copy feels like a finished toy and what few nitpicks I may have are very minor. In my opinion Gunfighter II is on par with figures like MP-10 Optimus Prime and that is an achievement in itself. Tons of detail, tons of well applied paintwork, effective and on topic accessories, and a fun and enjoyable transformation all lend themselves to a really fun figure to have in hand.

I do have some feedback on the figure. The articulation in some places could be improved, for example a butterfly joint in the shoulders would do wonders to help overcome the limitations of those shoulder pauldrons, and double jointed elbows are always something I like on my figures. Compared to a figure like MP-10 the articulation is on par if not a little better, but looking at some of the newer figures like MP-36 Megatron and Gunfighter II may be found lacking.

I look forward to seeing the future of Fans Hobby as they have a number of very exciting projects on the table right now. This is absolutely a company to keep an eye on. They are on their 4th release and they are already churning out figures very near the level of Takara mainline masterpiece figures.

Fans-Hobby-MB-04-Gunfighter-II-(2-of-61) by Joshua Lang, on Flickr

Fans-Hobby-MB-04-Gunfighter-II-(11-of-61) by Joshua Lang, on Flickr

Fans-Hobby-MB-04-Gunfighter-II-(25-of-61) by Joshua Lang, on Flickr

Fans-Hobby-MB-04-Gunfighter-II-(21-of-61) by Joshua Lang, on Flickr

Fans-Hobby-MB-04-Gunfighter-II-(40-of-61) by Joshua Lang, on Flickr

Fans-Hobby-MB-04-Gunfighter-II-(39-of-61) by Joshua Lang, on Flickr

Fans-Hobby-MB-04-Gunfighter-II-(36-of-61) by Joshua Lang, on Flickr

Fans-Hobby-MB-04-Gunfighter-II-(43-of-61) by Joshua Lang, on Flickr

Fans-Hobby-MB-04-Gunfighter-II-(45-of-61) by Joshua Lang, on Flickr


I want to send a huge thank you to Fans hobby for sending me this review sample to check out. I am very humbled and grateful. If you guys wanna check out the full review and gallery I'd greatly appreciate it!

http://plasticsparkphotography.com/t...fhgunfighterii
