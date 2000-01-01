Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods My Comic Box
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #1
MahtimusPrime09
The Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 225
My Comic Box
Hey fellow Cybertronians. Check this out!

I collect comics, as many of us do. I mostly collect (about 95.24%) Transformers comics. I love them. A few months ago, I bought a comic long box along with a bunch of issues I bought at the same time. Here I was thinking "Finally. Finally a box that I can store and display my comics in." (I had been using a croissant food box as a comic box). Yet, once I had it, it didn't feel complete. Something was missing, and so I decided to do this:

Firstly I had my long box:
Click image for larger version Name: My Base.jpg Views: 5 Size: 88.3 KB ID: 41701

Then I got my glue. I didn't want to use school glue or a household glue. I wanted something that I knew was going to be strong and will last a very long time. So I got this, and sorry it is sideways. I'm not sure how to change that:
Click image for larger version Name: My Glue.jpg Views: 4 Size: 82.9 KB ID: 41710

Next, I should mention that I love the IDW G1 Continuity so much. I have so many issues from the comic series and it accounts for a huge bulk of my comic collection (I want to say about 65%). I own a lot, but that I will talk about in a new thread soon. So what I decided to do was to get pictures of the big characters, places, artifacts and ships of the comic series. So, ya:
Click image for larger version Name: Pictures 1.jpg Views: 5 Size: 96.4 KB ID: 41703
Click image for larger version Name: Pictures 2.jpg Views: 5 Size: 95.5 KB ID: 41704
Click image for larger version Name: Pictures 3.jpg Views: 5 Size: 94.4 KB ID: 41705
Click image for larger version Name: Pictures 4.jpg Views: 6 Size: 93.7 KB ID: 41706
Click image for larger version Name: Pictures 5.jpg Views: 7 Size: 94.4 KB ID: 41707
Click image for larger version Name: Pictures 6.jpg Views: 6 Size: 93.6 KB ID: 41708
Click image for larger version Name: Pictures 7.jpg Views: 5 Size: 95.1 KB ID: 41709

After hours of cutting and laying out, I then went to gluing.

I had a blast doing this and would definitely do it again. I probably will actually, when I get another box.

The final result, take a look: https://youtu.be/HPmM0UwDX8o



Thanks for checking it out!
__________________
The New MP-09:

MahtimusPrime09

"Freedom is the right of all sentient collectors."

My Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...425#post694425
My Feedback Page:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ahtimusPrime09

Last edited by MahtimusPrime09; Today at 04:42 PM.
MahtimusPrime09 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Lot (Constructicons, Bumblebee and more)
Transformers
Transformers Omega Supreme Offical Reissue G1 complete
Transformers
Transformers Universe G1 series 25th Anniversary Optimus Prime complete NEW
Transformers
ERROR Transformers G1 Devastator reissue 2018 Walmart Exclusive Constructicons
Transformers
Transformers Combine Wars Lot (Grimlock, Inferno, Cosmos Overlord and More)
Transformers
BRAND NEW TAKARA TOMY - Transformers STREAK MP-18 Masterpiece Figure
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.