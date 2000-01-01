Today, 04:40 PM #1 MahtimusPrime09 The Prime of Primes Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal, Quebec Posts: 225 My Comic Box



I collect comics, as many of us do. I mostly collect (about 95.24%) Transformers comics. I love them. A few months ago, I bought a comic long box along with a bunch of issues I bought at the same time. Here I was thinking "Finally. Finally a box that I can store and display my comics in." (I had been using a croissant food box as a comic box). Yet, once I had it, it didn't feel complete. Something was missing, and so I decided to do this:



Firstly I had my long box:





Then I got my glue. I didn't want to use school glue or a household glue. I wanted something that I knew was going to be strong and will last a very long time. So I got this, and sorry it is sideways. I'm not sure how to change that:





Next, I should mention that I love the IDW G1 Continuity so much. I have so many issues from the comic series and it accounts for a huge bulk of my comic collection (I want to say about 65%). I own a lot, but that I will talk about in a new thread soon. So what I decided to do was to get pictures of the big characters, places, artifacts and ships of the comic series. So, ya:

















After hours of cutting and laying out, I then went to gluing.



I had a blast doing this and would definitely do it again. I probably will actually, when I get another box.



The final result, take a look:







