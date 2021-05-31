Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #30


While we are meant to be in Darkness about its release date (PREVIEWSworld May 19th, Comixology May 26th, IDW Coming Soon, June 2021), Graphic Policy sheds light on our concluding coverage of Transformers issue #30 with the 5-page preview. Optimus Prime does not wish to fight, but knows he must. By his side, leading his army, is one of Cybertron’s former great generals and former inmate of the White Tower, Pyra Magna. The two may not see eye to eye, but for the Autobots to survive and stand up to the Decepticons they must work together. But first, they must &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #30 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



