Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #4
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,588
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #4


Graphic Policy goes two-for-two with updating our solicitations coverage, this time with the 5-page preview of Beast Wars isue #4. Check out the attached artwork, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Daniel Khanna (Cover Artist) The Beast Wars rage on! When a seriously injured Maximal and a trecherous Predacon run afowl of an incredibly dangerous native beast, they’ll have to team-up to make it out alive. Even then, Megatron leads the Predacons on a hunting expedition for their traitor and their escaped &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
*NEW* Hasbro Transformers Titans Return WINGSPAN & CLOUDRAKER - Walgreen's Excl.
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Deluxe Class Predacon Skystalker In Package Toy
Transformers
Transformers blackarachnia Kingdom Card
Transformers
Transformers optimus prime Kingdom Card
Transformers
Transformers Megatron Kingdom Card
Transformers
GI Joe Classified Baroness with Cobra Coil Target Exclusive Sealed MISB LAST ONE
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Metroplex Damaged Incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.