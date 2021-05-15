Graphic Policy goes two-for-two with updating our solicitations coverage, this time with the 5-page preview of Beast Wars isue #4. Check out the attached artwork, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Daniel Khanna (Cover Artist) The Beast Wars rage on! When a seriously injured Maximal and a trecherous Predacon run afowl of an incredibly dangerous native beast, they’ll have to team-up to make it out alive. Even then, Megatron leads the Predacons on a hunting expedition for their traitor and their escaped » Continue Reading.
