The leaks just keep on coming as tonight Jtprime17 has brought us yet another 2023 listing found in Walmart’s system, this time for a Studio Series Rise of the Beasts Deluxe Titan – the codename of Airazor! We have no images yet, although we hope to receive more on her and the others in the near future. Stay tuned to TFW as we’ll update with more listings as they come in.



