Old Today, 07:44 PM   #1
MastaP
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 119
For Sale in Toronto: TF and More!
Toys for Sale.
All Prices in CAD, Prices are negotiable.
Prices are before shipping. Local pickup in Toronto is available.

Transformers:
Titans Returns Legends Brawn MOSC $10
Universe 2.0 Inferno $30
Prime First Edition Starscream and Bumblebee 2pack $30
Prime Cyberverse Ultra Magnus and Ironhide $3 each $5 together

Non Transformers:
Batman Black and White Paul Pope statue: $40
3A WWRp Armstrong - Floyd $50
3A WWRp Large Martin - Mr. Frosty $50
3A WWRp Heavy Bramble - African Def $70
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20170723_191837[1].jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.9 KB ID: 37202   Click image for larger version Name: 20170723_191900[1].jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.8 KB ID: 37203   Click image for larger version Name: 20170723_192025[1].jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.3 KB ID: 37204   Click image for larger version Name: 20170723_192040[1].jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.0 KB ID: 37205   Click image for larger version Name: 20170723_192102[1].jpg Views: 0 Size: 80.3 KB ID: 37206  

Click image for larger version Name: 20170723_194326[1].jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.4 KB ID: 37207  
