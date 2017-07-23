|
For Sale in Toronto: TF and More!
Toys for Sale.
All Prices in CAD, Prices are negotiable.
Prices are before shipping. Local pickup in Toronto is available.
Transformers:
Titans Returns Legends Brawn MOSC $10
Universe 2.0 Inferno $30
Prime First Edition Starscream and Bumblebee 2pack $30
Prime Cyberverse Ultra Magnus and Ironhide $3 each $5 together
Non Transformers:
Batman Black and White Paul Pope statue: $40
3A WWRp Armstrong - Floyd $50
3A WWRp Large Martin - Mr. Frosty $50
3A WWRp Heavy Bramble - African Def $70