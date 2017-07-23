|
Transformers: The Last Knight Fathead Vinyl Wall Decals & Wall Stickers
Another nice The Last Knight merchadising has surfaced for all fans. We have some new*Fathead Vinyl Wall Decals & Wall Stickers. There are great vinyl stickers, big enough to decorate your room. Fathead (which had made similar products for DOTM and AOE) has listed them on their site here
. You can choose sets of Bumblebee, Hot Rod, Optimus Prime and Squeeks. Some sets have got not just one, but a complete set of other stickers to give your more options for decoration. According to the product description, all the stickers are movable and reusable. You can check the images » Continue Reading.
