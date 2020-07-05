Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,921

Transformers Evergreen Bumblebee Gift Cards Found At Target



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*LegoLover58*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of new Transformers Evergreen Bumblebee gift cards found at Target. This new gift card features Bumblebee’s evergreen design and it also has a special “gimmick”. If you tilt the card, Bumblebee “transforms” into his car mode. A nice detail for sure. Check the images attached on this news post and the share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*LegoLover58*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of new Transformers Evergreen Bumblebee gift cards found at Target. This new gift card features Bumblebee’s evergreen design and it also has a special “gimmick”. If you tilt the card, Bumblebee “transforms” into his car mode. A nice detail for sure. Check the images attached on this news post and the share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Evergreen Bumblebee Gift Cards Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca