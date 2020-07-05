|
Transformers Evergreen Bumblebee Gift Cards Found At Target
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*LegoLover58*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of new Transformers Evergreen Bumblebee gift cards found at Target. This new gift card features Bumblebee’s evergreen design and it also has a special “gimmick”. If you tilt the card, Bumblebee “transforms” into his car mode. A nice detail for sure. Check the images attached on this news post and the share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Evergreen Bumblebee Gift Cards Found At Target
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca