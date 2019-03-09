Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,323

Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron In-Hand Images



Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Phamduc*we can share our first in-hand images of the new*Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron for your viewing pleasure. This new incarnation of Megatron (from the Transformers 2007 movie) is one of the most detailed Masterpiece figures to date. A real improvement in engineering and movie-accuracy compared to the first Leader Class Megatron toy from 2007.*Phamduc*shared some comments about the figure, here you are some highlights: Impressive sculpt of Megatron’s complex design and details. The All Spark cube included can fit into Megatron’s chest in order to recreate his final moments in the movie. The backpack of the



The post







More... Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Phamduc*we can share our first in-hand images of the new*Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron for your viewing pleasure. This new incarnation of Megatron (from the Transformers 2007 movie) is one of the most detailed Masterpiece figures to date. A real improvement in engineering and movie-accuracy compared to the first Leader Class Megatron toy from 2007.*Phamduc*shared some comments about the figure, here you are some highlights: Impressive sculpt of Megatron’s complex design and details. The All Spark cube included can fit into Megatron’s chest in order to recreate his final moments in the movie. The backpack of the » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/