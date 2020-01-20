|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Via TransFans Facebook
we can share for your great in-hand images of the new Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime*for your viewing pleasure. The Kuro Kara Kuri line brings*us officially licensed non-transformable action figures with top-quality finishing and material including die-cast. The design is highly stylized, but still recognizable as the heroic Autobot leader. The images let us see the great range of posability, as well as the LED effects. A fine piece of sculpting and engineering. Did we mention he’s got die-cast? We are sure you will be more than impressed with the images. While based in » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.