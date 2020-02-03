Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Voyager Starscream In-Hand Images


The new Earthrise Wave 1 Voyager has hit US shelves just a few hours ago, and now thanks to 2005 Boards member*ChotoLatte*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Earthrise Voyager Starscream mold. We have not only pics of the figure, but comparison shots next to the 2006 Deluxe Classics Starscream. The new Voyager mold sure takes inspiration from Deluxe Starscream, but the bigger size improves posability, sculpting, transformation and details. We are sure many fans will be pleased to add Starscream in this new and improved Voyager presentation for their collections. You can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Voyager Starscream In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



