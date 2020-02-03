|
Transformers Earthrise Voyager Starscream In-Hand Images
The new Earthrise Wave 1 Voyager has hit US shelves
just a few hours ago, and now thanks to 2005 Boards member*ChotoLatte*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Earthrise Voyager Starscream mold. We have not only pics of the figure, but comparison shots next to the 2006 Deluxe Classics Starscream
. The new Voyager mold sure takes inspiration from Deluxe Starscream, but the bigger size improves posability, sculpting, transformation and details. We are sure many fans will be pleased to add Starscream in this new and improved Voyager presentation for their collections. You can » Continue Reading.
