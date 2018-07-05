Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Comic-Con 2018: Thursday Transformers Panels


Comic-Con International: San Diego*begins in just two weeks and by annual tradition, we have your first look at the daily program schedule. Thursdays schedule includes the following trio of Transformers-related panels: Comic-Con 2018: Transformers: Unicron and Beyond Thursday, July 19  10:00am – 11:00am Room 29AB The planet-eater Unicron has arrived, and nothing will be spared! IDW editor-in-chief John Barber, associate publisher David Hedgecock, editor David Mariotte, Hasbro’s director of global publishing Michael Kelly, and creators behind the blockbuster event of the summer fill you in on what’s in store for the Autobots and offer &#187; Continue Reading.

