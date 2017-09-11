As we near the 11/14 go90 launch of Titans Return
, Machinima shares a new preview of the series with commentary from writer Adam Beechen and executive producer F.J. DeSanto. Check out Metroplex
and Trypticon
in action, then join the discussion on the 2005 boards! (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.10'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); Our creative team sets the stage for Transformers: Titans Return
Our creative team sets the stage for Transformers: Titans Return launching on go90 11/14. Posted by