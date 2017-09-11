Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Titans Return: Size Does Matter
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,135
Transformers Titans Return: Size Does Matter



As we near the 11/14 go90 launch of Titans Return, Machinima shares a new preview of the series with commentary from writer Adam Beechen and executive producer F.J. DeSanto. Check out Metroplex and Trypticon in action, then join the discussion on the 2005 boards! (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&#038;version=v2.10'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); Our creative team sets the stage for Transformers: Titans Return Our creative team sets the stage for Transformers: Titans Return launching on go90 11/14. Posted by
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G2 Slag and Snarl
Transformers
Transformers Movie 1 TFTM '07 Movie Leader Class Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Deception HFTD Leader Class Starscream Loose Complete
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Pincher 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Bludgeon 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Vroom 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.