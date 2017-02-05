Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,944
Transformers: The Last Knight Mini-Dinobot Pre-Bowl Player Profile


“Grit. Determination. Occasional fire-breathing and nothing even remotely adorable.” The Transformers Facebook page just went “live” from the football field where the Mini-Dinobots were warming up for tonight’s game. The video gave a short preview of the little guys, who will be appearing in Transformers: The Last Knight. First off was Mini Slug, the running back of the team. He stands at 9 1/2″ tall and is ready to ram right through the opposing defense. Next up was Mini Strafe, playing as wide receiver. He’s not much taller than Mini Slug (1′ 1″), but his wingspan “puts the wide &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Mini-Dinobot Pre-Bowl Player Profile appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
