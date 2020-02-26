|
Queen Studios Collectibles Ultimate Scale Dark Of The Moon Bumblebee Bust Images
Back in February,*Queen Studios announced
*that they were planning on release products of the Transformers Live-Action Movie Series, Bumblebee Movie and even the classic G1 cartoon. Now, Queen Studios have revealed
our first look at their impressive*Ultimate Scale Dark Of The Moon Bumblebee Bust. This bust features and amazing and detailed sculpting that we are sure will please your optics. Read on for some details: QUEEN STUDIOS BUMBLEBEE BUST UPDATE As the first Transformer to appear in the Transformers Cinematic Universe, the Queen Studios team decided that its only fitting to kick-start our Transformers Collection with Bumblebee. Today were » Continue Reading.
