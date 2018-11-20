Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,498

Hasbro Studios has sent us a press release to inform that Cartoon Network has acquired license to broadcast Transformers: Cyberverse in Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).*The deal includes both linear and digital distribution to bring the show to the aforementioned*regions. Were very excited to continue to grow our relationship with Cartoon Network, said Finn Arnesen, SVP Global Distribution & Development at Hasbro Studios.* Theyre the perfect partner to bring Transformers: Cyberverse to an international audience and allow fans around the world to enjoy a new Transformers saga thats truly More Than Meets the Eye. You can



Hasbro Studios has sent us a press release to inform that Cartoon Network has acquired license to broadcast Transformers: Cyberverse in Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The deal includes both linear and digital distribution to bring the show to the aforementioned regions. Were very excited to continue to grow our relationship with Cartoon Network, said Finn Arnesen, SVP Global Distribution & Development at Hasbro Studios. Theyre the perfect partner to bring Transformers: Cyberverse to an international audience and allow fans around the world to enjoy a new Transformers saga thats truly More Than Meets the Eye.





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.