Cartoon Network Acquires License To Broadcast Transformers: Cyberverse In Latin Ameri
Hasbro Studios has sent us a press release to inform that Cartoon Network has acquired license to broadcast Transformers: Cyberverse in Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).*The deal includes both linear and digital distribution to bring the show to the aforementioned*regions. Were very excited to continue to grow our relationship with Cartoon Network, said Finn Arnesen, SVP Global Distribution & Development at Hasbro Studios.* Theyre the perfect partner to bring Transformers: Cyberverse to an international audience and allow fans around the world to enjoy a new Transformers saga thats truly More Than Meets the Eye. You can » Continue Reading.
