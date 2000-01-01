After two heavily lopsided first-round matches - Match 1 here
, Match 2 here
- here is Match 3 of the BW25 Dream Combat Tournament. The poll for this Round 1 match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 to face Waspinator (this tournament round begins February 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.
Match 3: Depth Charge vs. Transmetal 2 Dinobot
Depth Charge (Maximal)
- Steadfast, direct, merciless security-chief-turned-vigilante. Triple-Changing Transmetal whose modes adapt him to land, sea, and air. Transforms into a robotic manta ray, and a side-sailed air cruiser that reaches high altitudes; fires explosive discs in all three modes. Robot mode uses dual proton torpedo launcher and spear; manta ray wings act as missile shields. Great strength, towering size, high durability, and unflappable demeanor preclude physical weaknesses, but obsession with destroying Rampage can distract him.
Transmetal 2 Dinobot (Predacon)
- Pure hunter and twisted clone derived partially from the original Dinobot; Transmetal 2 technology yields gruesome, intimidating appearance, and enhanced physical power and speed. Transforms into a skeletal robotic velociraptor; uses a laser-guided optical blaster, and extremely hard, razor-sharp raptor talons. Powered by one-half of Rampages spark, which provides self-generating repair from damage. Has few physical weaknesses, but may have occasional psychological lapses due to conflicting origins.
After the conclusion of this poll this Wednesday afternoon (shortly after 4pm ET), Match 4 in this opening round will begin later that night!