In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 to face Waspinator (this tournament round begins February 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 3: Depth Charge vs. Transmetal 2 Dinobot



Depth Charge (Maximal) - Steadfast, direct, merciless security-chief-turned-vigilante. Triple-Changing Transmetal whose modes adapt him to land, sea, and air. Transforms into a robotic manta ray, and a side-sailed air cruiser that reaches high altitudes; fires explosive discs in all three modes. Robot mode uses dual proton torpedo launcher and spear; manta ray wings act as missile shields. Great strength, towering size, high durability, and unflappable demeanor preclude physical weaknesses, but obsession with destroying Rampage can distract him.



Transmetal 2 Dinobot (Predacon) - Pure hunter and twisted clone derived partially from the original Dinobot; Transmetal 2 technology yields gruesome, intimidating appearance, and enhanced physical power and speed. Transforms into a skeletal robotic velociraptor; uses a laser-guided optical blaster, and extremely hard, razor-sharp raptor talons. Powered by one-half of Rampages spark, which provides self-generating repair from damage. Has few physical weaknesses, but may have occasional psychological lapses due to conflicting origins.





