Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 3 - Round 1, Match 3: Depth Charge vs TM2 Dinobot
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

View Poll Results: BW 25 Tournament - Round 1, Match 3: Depth Charge vs. Transmetal 2 Dinobot
Depth Charge 3 75.00%
Transmetal 2 Dinobot 1 25.00%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:09 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 437
Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 3 - Round 1, Match 3: Depth Charge vs TM2 Dinobot
After two heavily lopsided first-round matches - Match 1 here, Match 2 here - here is Match 3 of the BW25 Dream Combat Tournament. The poll for this Round 1 match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 to face Waspinator (this tournament round begins February 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.


Match 3: Depth Charge vs. Transmetal 2 Dinobot

Depth Charge (Maximal) - Steadfast, direct, merciless security-chief-turned-vigilante. Triple-Changing Transmetal whose modes adapt him to land, sea, and air. Transforms into a robotic manta ray, and a side-sailed air cruiser that reaches high altitudes; fires explosive discs in all three modes. Robot mode uses dual proton torpedo launcher and spear; manta ray wings act as missile shields. Great strength, towering size, high durability, and unflappable demeanor preclude physical weaknesses, but obsession with destroying Rampage can distract him.

Transmetal 2 Dinobot (Predacon) - Pure hunter and twisted clone derived partially from the original Dinobot; Transmetal 2 technology yields gruesome, intimidating appearance, and enhanced physical power and speed. Transforms into a skeletal robotic velociraptor; uses a laser-guided optical blaster, and extremely hard, razor-sharp raptor talons. Powered by one-half of Rampages spark, which provides self-generating repair from damage. Has few physical weaknesses, but may have occasional psychological lapses due to conflicting origins.


After the conclusion of this poll this Wednesday afternoon (shortly after 4pm ET), Match 4 in this opening round will begin later that night!
__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Outtsyder is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Back to the future DeLorean transformers X crossover Gigawatt Model 2020 35 year
Transformers
Collectible Hasbro Transformers Optimus Prime Autobot 2006 Working
Transformers
Transformers Encore 13 G1 TRAILBREAKER (2008 Takara) in box
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron Trilogy Hasbro Chromia Figure
Transformers
Transformers Henkei Megatron (Classics)
Transformers
Transformers Thrilling 30 (Classics) Roadbuster
Transformers
Transformers Classics Optimus Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.