Official Takara Tomy Transformers Cyberverse Coloring Pages


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have shared very nice*Official* Transformers Cyberverse Coloring pages to help young Japanese fans to cheer up during the Coronavirus alert in Japan. During the last 6 days, they have uploaded both the line art and colored images of several characters from Transformers Cyberverse. We have mirrored all the images for you, so you can print them or color them digitally. Click on the bar to check all the images on this news post and them sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

