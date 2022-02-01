canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,035

Re: Is new pricing keeping you away? I have bought 2 items at full price so far this year (not counting preorders that are due to ship this year).



Neither item was a Transformer.



Everything else has been purchased on sale/clearance. The price increases, especially the most recent, have just made it too expensive to be worthwhile in most cases.



TRU is a deserted town in my mind now. Walmart is only a go to for me when I am doing shopping, and Amazon/ GameStop are basically only online hunting for deals, with the odd preorder for something I really want. (Though no preorders with Amazon since last year)



I actually have spent more with the online retailers here than in stores.



So yeah pricing has made it less enjoyable for me, and that is actually a good thing. It has made me take that extra beat to think before buying, which has helped avoid buyer's remorse. Also it has lead me to enjoy some of my older stuff more because I am not constantly buying new stuff.



I think it will be interesting to compare things again later in the year and see if anything has changed.