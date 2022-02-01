Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 275

I have an extra FT's Tesla 2.0 on pre-order that I don't need. Hi all.





I pre-ordered Tesla 2.0 from a reputable dealer in HK before they were available here for pre-order in case I missed out on the pre-orders by doing crazy things like... working. :/





I've used this person before and 100% great service and so have many others. His name is Danial Yuen and he frequents some of the FT's groups on FB.







I have a $50USD deposit down on him.





If anyone wants him you could pay me back the $50USD and pay the rest to him.





The remaining balance is $208USD





I don't know if that's better then what's still available out there ATM, but I thought I'd post this and find out.





BTW that final $208 should include shipping.





Thanks!





DM