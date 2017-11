Today, 03:10 PM #1 shupui Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: vancouver Posts: 18 Transformers collection for sale



MISB UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE

SERIOUS BUYERS ONLY

NO TRADES

MUST BE ABLE TO PICK UP

KING EDWARD AND KNIGHT AREA IN VANCOUVER

LOCAL SALE ONLY

NO SHIPPING





EMAIL:





Masterpiece



Takara:



Optimus Prime MP4 2006 $500

Lambor MP12 1st edition 2012 $100

Soundwave MP13 1st edition 2013 $250

Prowl MP17 $100

Streak MP18 $100

Bumblebee MP21 $75

Tracks MP25 $70

Road Rage MP26 $70

Ironhide MP27 $100



Hasbro :



Skywarp $125

Skywarp

(Complete with open box) $75

Thundercracker $150

Starscream Walmart Jap version $200

Rodimus Prime $150

Grimlock 1st edition 2010 $200

Grimlock 2014 edition $150

Sunstorm $125

Acid Storm $125

Optimus prime MP10 1st edition 2012 $300

Optimus prime MP10 1st edition 2012

(Complete with open box) $250

Prowl $70

Soundwave 2013 $300

Soundwave 2013

(Complete with open box) $250

Optimus Prime 20th anniversary $250





Generations 2010



Cyberteron Optimus prime $80

Cyberteron Optimus prime

(Complete loose no box) $40

Cyberteron Megatron $80

Cyberteron Megatron

(Complete loose no box) $40

Cybertron Bumblebee $25

Autobot Drift $100

Thrust $25

Darkmount $20

Red alert $20

Cybertron Soundwave $25

Blurr $30

Dirge $20

Cliffjumper $25

Skullgrin $20

Thunderwing $20

Scourge $20

Sergeant Kup $20

Thundercracker $25

Wheeljack $20

Warpath $20





United 2010 :



Optimus prime $100

Megatron $100

Megatron (gun version) $150





Thrilling 30 2013



Jetfire $50

Whirl $30

Roadbuster $30





Combiner wars 2015



Legends:



Bombshell $15

Thundercracker $15

Blackjack $15

Warpath $15

Skywarp $15

Buzzsaw $15

Chop shop $15

Pipes $15

Shockwave $20

Viper $20



Deluxe:



Quickslinger $100

Breakneck $80

Air raid $40

Mirage $20



Voyager:



Optimus Prime Battlecore (white) $50

Optimus Prime (red) $100

Scattershot $40

Cyclonus $40

Hotspot $50

Motormaster (1st version) $40



Leader:



Megatron $75

Armada Megatron $50

Thundercracker $50

Ultra Magnus $65

Starscream $50

Skywarp $50





Titan:



Devastator $250



Combiners (complete sets):



Superion $200

Silverbolt

Alpha bravo

Air raid

Firefly

Skydive

Powerglide



Menasor $200

Motormaster

Dragstrip

Breakdown

Dead end

Offroad

Blackjack



Defensor $200

Hot spot

Blades

First aid

Rook

Streetwise

Groove



Optimus Maximus $200

Optimus prime (power core)

Ironhide

Mirage

Prowl

Sunstreaker

Rodimus



Sky Reign $200

Sky Lynk

Hound

Smokescreen

Trailbreaker

Wheeljack

Wreckgar





Takara Legends:



Shockwave LG24 $30

Chromia LG11 $50

Nightbird LG15 $50





Platinum :



Astrotrain Blitzwing $50

Armada of Cyclonus $60





Movie 2007:



Leaders:



Brawl $250

Optimus prime $150

Megatron $100





Universe 2010:



Bruticus (box not mint) $100

Superion (box not mint) $100





Titanium :



Optimus prime $40

Megatron $40





G1 reissue:



Jazz $60

Mirage $60

Reflector $60

Starscream 04 $100

Starscream commemorative II $100

Soundwave commemorative $100





Misc :



Alternity Skywarp

