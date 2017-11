Transformers: The Last Knight Daytrader Junker Ship Concept Art By Wesley Burt

And this Sunday we bring you some new concept art from The Last Knight. This time artist Wesley Burt shares his*Daytrader’s Junker Ship. Wesley Burt, who has made collaborations for the five live action movies, has shared seven images via his Instagram account* *with ideas for Daytrader’s Junker ship. Each art features original designs for the ship, in different sizes and parts which include a Dinobot pen in some of them. Wesley also left a comment on his Instagram: “Had lots of fun with some rough sketches for the junker ship that the Traderbot might fly around in on Earth » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight Daytrader Junker Ship Concept Art By Wesley Burt appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM