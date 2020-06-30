Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,793

Haslab Unicron Exclusive Comic Bundle Available to Backers Now



Hasbro sent out redemption codes to download the exclusive IDW digital comic bundle for those that backed the Unicron project on Haslab.* Special art features a remix of Transformers #1 from the 80s Marvel comics but replaces Optimus Prime with Unicron.* It can be used on Comixology and expires on 6/30/2020.* Check your emails to get your specific code!* You can read these to pass the time until 2021 when the Chaos Bringer is set to arrive!



