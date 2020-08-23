|
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Runabout In-Hand Images
Via*Kremzeek*Reviews on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Runamuck. Runabout is part of the next Earthrise Deluxes and is a direct black redeco of Earthrise*Runamuck (which you can find in-hand images here
). We finally have the respective modern renditions of the classic G1 Battlechargers. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Kremzeek*Reviews video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
