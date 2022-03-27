Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,045

TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro?s Ignite 2022 Event



Hasbro held their first-ever Ignite event (a.k.a Innovation Showcase 2022) for retailers and investors to highlight what’s upcoming for years 2022 and 2023. Among the highlights was the Transformers franchise. Speaking to the audience, Jenny Whitlock, Vice President – Global Franchise Strategy & Management, stated that plans are underway for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts and included a slide with the movie title against an Aztec (?) backdrop. “We’re partnering with eOne, Paramount, and a visionary new director to bring to life a Transformers story like you’ve never seen. The film will pick up after the events of 2018’s Bumblebee



