MP-18+ Transformers Masterpiece Bluestreak Gallery Live



Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have all come and gone here in the States, hopefully everyone had some good ones!* The holidays pushed back some galleries we had in the pipeline so today will start some catch up.* First up is the recently released MP-18+ Masterpiece Streak (Bluestreak).* This is the Anime / Cartoon inspired repaint of the original



Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have all come and gone here in the States, hopefully everyone had some good ones!  The holidays pushed back some galleries we had in the pipeline so today will start some catch up.  First up is the recently released MP-18+ Masterpiece Streak (Bluestreak).  This is the Anime / Cartoon inspired repaint of the original Masterpiece Bluestreak toy.  It features new heads, a more matte cartoon accurate color scheme and comes with additional laser effects.  Overall it's a really sharp execution of the character so it comes down to your Masterpiece preference – toon





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.