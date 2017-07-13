|
Reprolabels and Toyhax TFcon 2017 Update
Toyhax/Reprolabels
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. This is a special preview post for TFcon
this weekend! Here is what Delta Star of Reprolabels has to share with us: “We’re excited to see everyone at TFCon Toronto this weekend! Here is a quick update of some new sets that will be featured at our table: We have a full set for the deluxe class Full-Tilt figure
that comes with TR Trypticon; As well as a superior set of labels for TR Octone
; And a brilliant set for <a href="https://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2336-labels-for-tr-blitzwing.html">TR » Continue Reading.
