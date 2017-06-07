Thanks to pie125 we have a report of*Transformers: Mission To Cybertron Legion 2-Pack, Optimus Prime 2-Pack In ToysRUs Australia. Transformers: Mission To Cybertron Legion 2-Pack
*includes: Bumblebee & Megatron and Optimus & Grimlock which are priced 29.93 Australian Dollars ($23.07 aproximately). There is also the*Transformers: Mission To Cybertron Deluxe Optimus Prime 2-Pack
*which comes with DOTM Deluxe Optimus Prime and 2007 Movie Protoform Optimus Prime. Both of them have got new improved decos. This pack is priced 79.96 Australian Dollars ($61.63 aproximately). Happy Hunting for all Australian fans! You can click on the bar to see the pictures and share » Continue Reading.
