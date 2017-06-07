Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,903
Transformers: Mission To Cybertron Legion 2-Pack, Deluxe Optimus Prime 2-Pack In Toys


Thanks to pie125 we have a report of*Transformers: Mission To Cybertron Legion 2-Pack, Optimus Prime 2-Pack In ToysRUs Australia. Transformers: Mission To Cybertron Legion 2-Pack*includes: Bumblebee &#38; Megatron and Optimus &#38; Grimlock which are priced 29.93 Australian Dollars ($23.07 aproximately). There is also the*Transformers: Mission To Cybertron Deluxe Optimus Prime 2-Pack*which comes with DOTM Deluxe Optimus Prime and 2007 Movie Protoform Optimus Prime. Both of them have got new improved decos. This pack is priced 79.96 Australian Dollars ($61.63 aproximately). Happy Hunting for all Australian fans! You can click on the bar to see the pictures and share &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Mission To Cybertron Legion 2-Pack, Deluxe Optimus Prime 2-Pack In ToysRUs Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
