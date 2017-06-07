CGI news and info website CG Model
is showcasing a set of images featuring*Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron prior to applying textures. We are not only treated with the*Decepticon tyrant but also to his fantastic melee weapon, shield and fusion cannon. Wireframe and the interior structure of the robot gives us a clear understanding on how much of an effort had gone into the model. We’ve mirrored the images with this news post. Check them out, after the jump.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron CGI Model Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...