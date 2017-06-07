Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron CGI Model Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,903
Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron CGI Model Revealed


CGI news and info website CG Model is showcasing a set of images featuring*Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron prior to applying textures. We are not only treated with the*Decepticon tyrant but also to his fantastic melee weapon, shield and fusion cannon. Wireframe and the interior structure of the robot gives us a clear understanding on how much of an effort had gone into the model. We’ve mirrored the images with this news post. Check them out, after the jump.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron CGI Model Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Megatron G1 Reissue Japanese Encore 2 Sealed Transformers Hard to Find
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Bumblebee MP-21 Takara Tomy Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars CW Leader Class Ultra Magnus MISB
Transformers
G1 transformers lot
Transformers
First Run Takara MP-22 Ultra Magnus *Used, Complete* -Not reissue-
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.