Blurrz Fast Everything Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Oil Country Posts: 800

Fall Of Cybertron Sludge (PX Neptune) Metallic Vers.



It's been awhile, but I'm back with another Fall of Cybertron (Planet X) custom, this time it's Sludge! Per the usual, I've redone the figure entirely with Citadel/Mr.Color metallic silvers, golds, blacks and reds. I tried to go with a hybrid scheme, homaging both the FoC material and a little bit of G1/IDW. Cheers



Robot Mode! (Regular PX Sludge is on the right for reference)















2/5 done so far. Next is... Slag?







Transform! Dino Mode!







Hi everyone,It's been awhile, but I'm back with another Fall of Cybertron (Planet X) custom, this time it's Sludge! Per the usual, I've redone the figure entirely with Citadel/Mr.Color metallic silvers, golds, blacks and reds. I tried to go with a hybrid scheme, homaging both the FoC material and a little bit of G1/IDW. CheersRobot Mode! (Regular PX Sludge is on the right for reference)2/5 done so far. Next is... Slag?Transform! Dino Mode! Attached Thumbnails











feedback/tA/dA/twitter/tumblr

__________________