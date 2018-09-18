Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,069

G1 Hot Rod Reissue Stock Spotted At Walmart



Good news for fans still looking for the Walmart exclusive G1 Reissues at physical stores. 2005 Boards member*barrelks*shared pictures of G1 Hot Rod reissue stock boxes sitting on the pallet at the two Walmart stores in Washington.* So far, there’s only G1 Hot Rod boxes were seen. According to the information on the boxes say*new modular set week 36. It may refer to the*Week 36 for Walmarts fiscal year, which is the 1st week of October. The 1st through the 6th. We hope the rest of the G1 Walmart reissues would be available on stores any time soon. Keep checking



The post







