Hallmark Decoupage Christmas Ornaments at Target



Thanks to our very own newsie AzT, we can inform that Target website has listed some cool new*Hallmark Decoupage Christmas Ornaments for any fan who would like to add some G1 flavor to the Christmas spirit. These are fully licensed ornaments for your Christmas tree,



Thanks to our very own newsie AzT, we can inform that Target website has listed some cool new*Hallmark Decoupage Christmas Ornaments for any fan who would like to add some G1 flavor to the Christmas spirit. These are fully licensed ornaments for your Christmas tree, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are available for only*$7.00. The Perfect gift for fans and collectors of the Transformers toys, TV shows and movies.





