Today, 08:58 AM
FreakNasty
Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
I would love to know
Today, 09:07 AM
lifedragon99
Re: Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
Hasn't been any news about it coming or Repugnus or Blast Off, and they haven't shown up on Amazon.ca either.
Today, 09:36 AM
Pascal
Re: Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
Saw a review yesterday, not too impressed. That sucks because I really want to have a good P/CP toy.
Today, 10:28 AM
nuropa
Re: Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
link is on amazon.ca since February, but not available. https://www.amazon.ca/TRANSFORMERS-E...9078479&sr=1-1
Today, 10:43 AM
Sun Swipe Prime
Re: Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
You can order from amazon.com. With those figures, they ship to Canada. That's what I did.
Today, 10:59 AM
DCompose
Re: Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
Got mine from amazon.com
