Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
Today, 08:58 AM
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 95
Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
I would love to know
FreakNasty
Today, 09:07 AM
lifedragon99
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 112
Re: Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
Hasn't been any news about it coming or Repugnus or Blast Off, and they haven't shown up on Amazon.ca either.
lifedragon99
Today, 09:36 AM
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,718
Re: Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
Saw a review yesterday, not too impressed. That sucks because I really want to have a good P/CP toy.
Coming soon: Takara G1 Rodimus Major (reissue)
Pascal
Today, 10:28 AM
nuropa
Beasty
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Autobot VanCoolVerCity
Posts: 380
Re: Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
link is on amazon.ca since February, but not available.
https://www.amazon.ca/TRANSFORMERS-E...9078479&sr=1-1
nuropa
Today, 10:43 AM
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,495
Re: Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
You can order from amazon.com. With those figures, they ship to Canada. That's what I did.
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Sun Swipe Prime
Today, 10:59 AM
DCompose
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 653
Re: Is POTP PUNCH-COUNTERPUNCH ever coming to Canadian retail?
Got mine from amazon.com
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose
