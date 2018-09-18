Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,069

Officially Licensed Chinese ?Generations? Branded Netgear R6400 Router



Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Nevermore,*we can share for your some images of a new*Officially Licensed Chinese “Generations” Branded Netgear R6400 Router. This router joins to the enormous list of licensed Transformers products we have seen all these years. A nice black Wireless router with led lights and an Autobot logo on it. The promotional material and box features G1 Optimus Prime. After all, “Fast wireless is the right of all sentient beings” as 2005 Boards member*JomasterII made us remember it. You can check out the images after the jump, and then share your impressions on the



Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Nevermore,*we can share for your some images of a new*Officially Licensed Chinese "Generations" Branded Netgear R6400 Router. This router joins to the enormous list of licensed Transformers products we have seen all these years. A nice black Wireless router with led lights and an Autobot logo on it. The promotional material and box features G1 Optimus Prime. After all, "Fast wireless is the right of all sentient beings" as 2005 Boards member*JomasterII made us remember it. You can check out the images after the jump, and then share your impressions on the





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.