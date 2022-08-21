Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Fall of Cybertron Turns 10 Today


On October 6th, 2011 the sequel to the landmark Transformers: War for Cybertron video game was officially announced. Transformers: Fall of Cybertron was set to take over the November issue of Game Informer with two different cover spreads, and full feature coverage inside which included first looks at some characters, environments, and the story to come. Two months later at the VGA Awards, the first cinematic trailer was released, giving the Transformers fandom and many others outside it confirmation that the High Moon team were going to deliver something incredible. As time went on since the game’s announcement, Hasbro and &#187; Continue Reading.

Re: Transformers: Fall of Cybertron Turns 10 Today
Still the best TF games after 10 years! Which is a sad fact.
Re: Transformers: Fall of Cybertron Turns 10 Today
Still the best TF games after 10 years! Which is a sad fact.
At least we got it after years of garbage. My son still plays it on my xbox360.
