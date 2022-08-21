Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,810

Transformers: Fall of Cybertron Turns 10 Today



On October 6th, 2011 the sequel to the landmark Transformers: War for Cybertron video game was officially announced. Transformers: Fall of Cybertron was set to take over the November issue of Game Informer with two different cover spreads, and full feature coverage inside which included first looks at some characters, environments, and the story to come. Two months later at the VGA Awards, the first cinematic trailer was released, giving the Transformers fandom and many others outside it confirmation that the High Moon team were going to deliver something incredible. As time went on since the game’s announcement, Hasbro and



