The #Botbotschallenge continues! Via*Ozformers Facebook
*we cam report that the*Transformers Botbots Series 4 Goldrush Games 10-Packs & Series 3 8-Packs are out in Australia. Ozformers member Convoid found the Series 4 Botbots Claw-grab Machine and the Gumball Machine 10-packs (6-pack of toys + 4 stickers) at*Toyworld on the Gold Coast for $40 AUD ($24.72).**Also, Botbots Series 3 8-packs were spotted at*Kmart in Brisbane. Happy hunting!
