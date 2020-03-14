|
Flame Toys Furai Model Skywarp And Drift Spotted At US Retail
Flame Toys Furai Model line brings us easy-to-assembly model kits with great detail and poeability of several G1 characters. These model kits have been showing up at US retail over the last months. This time, 2005 Boards member*PoweredConvoy*found*Furai Model Skywarp and Drift*at*Barnes and Noble in Hadley, MA store. These model kits have been available via Barnes & Noble website
for a while, but we are glad they are also available at physical stores too. Happy hunting!
