Today, 12:17 PM #1 ronimus Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2017 Location: Waterloo Posts: 21 Ronimus Bots for sale All prices are CAD



I have the following TP MP's for Sale



Badcube Sunsurge aka MP Sunstreaker - Complete w Box, Great Condition, Transformed Once and back (Asking $80)



X-Transbot Arkose aka MP Beachcomber - Complete w Box, Great Condition, Never Transformed (Asking $100)



Open and Play Big Spring ala MP Springer - No Box, complete, Transformed to Helicopter mode - great condition (asking $60)



All toys displayed in glass cabinet in a smoke free/pet free home.



Take em all and I'll give a discount!



Shipping at buyers expense, please pm if any questions!

