|
Ronimus Bots for sale
All prices are CAD
I have the following TP MP's for Sale
Badcube Sunsurge aka MP Sunstreaker - Complete w Box, Great Condition, Transformed Once and back (Asking $80)
X-Transbot Arkose aka MP Beachcomber - Complete w Box, Great Condition, Never Transformed (Asking $100)
Open and Play Big Spring ala MP Springer - No Box, complete, Transformed to Helicopter mode - great condition (asking $60)
All toys displayed in glass cabinet in a smoke free/pet free home.
Take em all and I'll give a discount!
Shipping at buyers expense, please pm if any questions!