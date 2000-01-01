Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:17 PM   #1
ronimus
Generation 1
ronimus's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Waterloo
Posts: 21
Ronimus Bots for sale
All prices are CAD

I have the following TP MP's for Sale

Badcube Sunsurge aka MP Sunstreaker - Complete w Box, Great Condition, Transformed Once and back (Asking $80)

X-Transbot Arkose aka MP Beachcomber - Complete w Box, Great Condition, Never Transformed (Asking $100)

Open and Play Big Spring ala MP Springer - No Box, complete, Transformed to Helicopter mode - great condition (asking $60)

All toys displayed in glass cabinet in a smoke free/pet free home.

Take em all and I'll give a discount!

Shipping at buyers expense, please pm if any questions!
