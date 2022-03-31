Via their Facebook page
, DNA Design has revealed their new DK-32 upgrade set for Studio Series SS 86-07 Dinobot Slug. This new upgrade kit consists of A pair of red horns Sword 2 extra parts to transform the tail piece into a battle shield Exo-Suit Daniel transforming figure (comes with a gun) This kit should be released in June 2022. A very nice alternative to improve Slug for your Studio Series 86 collection. Check out the images and let us know your impressions on the discussion thread!
The post DNA Design DK-32 Upgrade Kit For SS 86-07 Dinobot Slug
