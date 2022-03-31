Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:30 AM
DNA Design DK-32 Upgrade Kit For SS 86-07 Dinobot Slug


Via their Facebook page, DNA Design has revealed their new DK-32 upgrade set for Studio Series SS 86-07 Dinobot Slug. This new upgrade kit consists of A pair of red horns Sword 2 extra parts to transform the tail piece into a battle shield Exo-Suit Daniel transforming figure (comes with a gun) This kit should be released in June 2022. A very nice alternative to improve Slug for your Studio Series 86 collection. Check out the images and let us know your impressions on the discussion thread!

