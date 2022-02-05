Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Beyond Reality VR Video Game New Gameplay Video & Launch Date Postponed


The official*Transformers Beyond Reality social media channels have uploaded a new video showing off some footage from the first level of this new Transformers VR game. Also, while the game was officially planned to be released this*March 31st, it has been postponed with no concrete new release date. You know how Starscream could always find a way to derail Megatron?s best-laid plans? While it wasn?t him, the release of Transformers: Beyond Reality has been derailed by reasons beyond our control. Life may have given us a flat tire, but we?re taking full advantage of the extra time &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Beyond Reality VR Video Game New Gameplay Video & Launch Date Postponed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



