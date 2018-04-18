|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MPM-05 Barricade Box Images
Thanks to Planet Iacon Facebook group
*we have our first look at the Takara Tomy Masterpiece MPM-05 Barricade Box. The box is pretty similar to the Hasbro version we had seen before
, with some minor differences. In the front, Barricade’s name is written in Japanese. Instead of the 4-language “Movie Series” logo in the upper right, there’s only a single text. The back of the box has got some slightly re-arrangement of the panels showing the gimmicks, and more Japanese text of course. The images shown are the same as the ones in Hasbro’s box, but we still have » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MPM-05 Barricade Box Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.