Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime Faceplate-less Variant Images


Back on March we had reported a possible*Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime Faceplate-less Variant which was shown on a image shared by the official Transformers*Instagram*and*Facebook*accounts. It was unsure if it was a real variant a previous idea for the mold that wasn’t approved for the final product. Today, courtesy of dill0315dill from Baidu, we have our first proper in-hand images of this variant. The figure shows a new headsculpt with no faceplate, showing Optimus mouth. There is also a small color change on the chest part. On the faceplate-less variant, the window panels on the chest &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime Faceplate-less Variant Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



