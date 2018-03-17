|
Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime Faceplate-less Variant Images
Back on March we had reported a possible*Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime Faceplate-less Variant which was shown on a image
shared by the official Transformers*Instagram*
and*Facebook*
accounts. It was unsure if it was a real variant a previous idea for the mold that wasn’t approved for the final product. Today, courtesy of dill0315dill from Baidu
, we have our first proper in-hand images of this variant. The figure shows a new headsculpt with no faceplate, showing Optimus mouth. There is also a small color change on the chest part. On the faceplate-less variant, the window panels on the chest » Continue Reading.
