*we can share for your our first images of the*Takara Tomy Transformers display at the International Tokyo Toy Show. Takara Tomy showed some of their newest Transformers products for the Japanese market and they surprised us with samples of Legacy Cybertron Metroplex, Masterpiece Jetfire, Masterpiece Yukikaze (plus Shouki and Getsuei), Legacy Motormaster (robot, alt mode, and Combiner frame/body) plus upcoming Studio Series figures including DOTM Bumblebee, AOE Galvatron, Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker and much more! See all the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
