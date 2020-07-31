|
Figure King No. 270 Scans: Netflixs War For Cybertron, Earthtise, Haslab Unicron, St
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #270 features some new images and information of Netflixs War For Cybertron, Earthtise, Haslab Unicron, Studio Series,*Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0 & More This month we have and impressive amount of 40 pages of Transformers content due to the 35 anniversary of the franchise in Japan: Netflix’s War For Cybertron 25 pages about the series, toys (with a look at Elita-1’s robot and alt mode), voice cast, interviews, design sketches, and G1 references. Transformes Earthrise *Some shots and stock images of Takara Tomy Mall exclusive ER » Continue Reading.
