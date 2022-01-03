Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Fans Toys FT-52 Masterpiece Scale G1 Outback Color Prototype


Hot on the heels of the announcement of Fans Toys FT-57 Pipes, now via TFUpgrader*we have images of the color prototype of Fans Toys*FT-52 Masterpiece Scale G1 Outback. This another great update to Fans Toys Minibots line up for the Masterpiece scale. A very nice rendition of this character which had a very brief screen time in the classic G1 cartoon. We can spot some slight modifications compared to the first renders shown. See all the new images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on this new Masterpiece Minibot on the 2005 Boards!

The post Fans Toys FT-52 Masterpiece Scale G1 Outback Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



