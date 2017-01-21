Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,863
Transformers: The Last Knight Star Santiago Cabrera Discusses His Character and How H


Actor Santiago Cabrera had never seen a Transformers movie. Now he will be starring alongside Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Josh Duhamel in Transformers: The Last Knight, the fifth movie in the multi-billion dollar franchise. He recently spoke with Sabado El Mercurio about how he got the role. It all started when Cabrera went to a casting call for a movie that interested him. After reading through the script however, the casting director thought that the part was not quite right for him. She then suggested that he consider auditioning for a role in an upcoming blockbuster – Transformers &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Star Santiago Cabrera Discusses His Character and How He Got the Role appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
