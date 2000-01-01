Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,653
BoNKerS sellin' some stuff
Hey Everyone,

New Year so I figured I need a new thread. This thread is only getting started. Come on back as will continue to add more!

Sale items sales will be on the next 3 posts.
1. Official
2. 3RD Party
3. Misc non TF's

I accept Paypal | EMT | cash. If you are going to pay via Paypal you will need to send the monies as GIFT.

Feel free to make an offer, the worst I'll say is nope.

Please assume everything is OPENED complete WITHOUT box and instructions unless noted.

Official - Hasbro | Takara

Combiner Wars

Menasor - $150
- Both PE upgrade kits.
- All individual weapons.
- 3 of the original Menasor hands and feet.
- Blackjack IS included although not pictured.
- Brake-Neck included instead of Offroad

DSC08044 by Chris C, on Flickr

Superion - $150
- Both PE upgrade Kits
- All individual weapons
- none of the original hands and feet
- Quickslinger included instead of Alpha Bravo

DSC08045 by Chris C, on Flickr

Defensor - $120
- PE Hands and feet
- All individual weapons
- none of the original hands and feet
- Groove included instead of Rook

DSC08046 by Chris C, on Flickr

Bruticus - $90
- All complete

DSC08042 by Chris C, on Flickr

Whatever this set is called - $100 (Will brake up if you are looking for individual pieces)

DSC08057 by Chris C, on Flickr

Alpha Bravo - $15
Trailbreaker - $15
DSC08040 by Chris C, on Flickr

Smokescreen - $15
Rook - $10 - Missing combiner piece
DSC08041 by Chris C, on Flickr

Ultra Magnus - $40
DSC08049 by Chris C, on Flickr

Leader Skywarp - $25 - MIB
DSC08052 by Chris C, on Flickr

R.I.D.
Strongarm - $10
Grimlock - $10
DSC08051 by Chris C, on Flickr

Ultra Magnus - $17
DSC08055 by Chris C, on Flickr

Weaponizer Optimus Prime - $20
DSC08056 by Chris C, on Flickr

CHUG
Generations deluxe Goldbug - $10
Generations Tankor - $10
HFTD - Terradive - $10 opened with box
HFTD - Tomahawk - $10 opened with box
Silver Knight Optimus Prime (From the 2 pack with Grimlock) - $10
Generations Crosscut - $10
Classics - Hound Complete - $25 with box
Classics - Mirage Complete - $20

Voyager Classics Jetfire / Box and Instructions Included - $40
DSC08054 by Chris C, on Flickr

Universe Voyager Blades -box and instructions included - $20
DSC08048 by Chris C, on Flickr
