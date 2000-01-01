Hey Everyone,
New Year so I figured I need a new thread. This thread is only getting started. Come on back as will continue to add more!
Sale items sales will be on the next 3 posts.
1. Official
2. 3RD Party
3. Misc non TF's
I accept Paypal | EMT | cash. If you are going to pay via Paypal you will need to send the monies as GIFT.
Feel free to make an offer, the worst I'll say is nope.
Please assume everything is OPENED complete WITHOUT box and instructions unless noted.
Official - Hasbro | Takara
Combiner Wars
Menasor - $150
- Both PE upgrade kits.
- All individual weapons.
- 3 of the original Menasor hands and feet.
- Blackjack IS included although not pictured.
- Brake-Neck included instead of Offroad
DSC08044
Superion - $150
- Both PE upgrade Kits
- All individual weapons
- none of the original hands and feet
- Quickslinger included instead of Alpha Bravo
DSC08045
Defensor - $120
- PE Hands and feet
- All individual weapons
- none of the original hands and feet
- Groove included instead of Rook
DSC08046
Bruticus - $90
- All complete
DSC08042
Whatever this set is called - $100 (Will brake up if you are looking for individual pieces)
DSC08057
Alpha Bravo - $15
Trailbreaker - $15
DSC08040
Smokescreen - $15
Rook - $10 - Missing combiner piece
DSC08041
Ultra Magnus - $40
DSC08049
Leader Skywarp - $25 - MIB
DSC08052
R.I.D.
Strongarm - $10
Grimlock - $10
DSC08051
Ultra Magnus - $17
DSC08055
Weaponizer Optimus Prime - $20
DSC08056
CHUG
Generations deluxe Goldbug - $10
Generations Tankor - $10
HFTD - Terradive - $10 opened with box
HFTD - Tomahawk - $10 opened with box
Silver Knight Optimus Prime (From the 2 pack with Grimlock) - $10
Generations Crosscut - $10
Classics - Hound Complete - $25 with box
Classics - Mirage Complete - $20
Voyager Classics Jetfire / Box and Instructions Included - $40
DSC08054
Universe Voyager Blades -box and instructions included - $20
DSC08048
